Left Menu

Gunpowder depot on fire in Russia's Urals, village evacuated - officials

A wildfire has spread to a gunpowder depot in Russia's Urals mountains setting it ablaze and forcing the evacuation of a small village in the Sverdlovsk region, local officials said Saturday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 04:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 04:30 IST
Gunpowder depot on fire in Russia's Urals, village evacuated - officials

A wildfire has spread to a gunpowder depot in Russia's Urals mountains setting it ablaze and forcing the evacuation of a small village in the Sverdlovsk region, local officials said Saturday evening. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties in the fire that has spread across 960 square metres (10,300 square feet), Sverdlovsk's ministry of emergency situations said on its Telegram messaging channel.

A state of emergency was introduced in the Rezhevsky administrative district of the region, where the depot was located in a small village of Pervomaisky, the region's administration said, adding that there was a threat the fire will spread to other nearby villages. Earlier, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, governor of the Sverdlovsk region, said in posts on social media that the situation with the wildfires in the region "was critical," spreading across 20 thousand hectares (77 square miles) and aggravated by dry and strong winds.

Last week, at least one person was killed and hundreds of people were left homeless when a fire of unknown origin swept through a village in the Sverdlovsk region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023