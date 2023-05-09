Left Menu

Maha: Bridge on Samruddhi Expressway collapses; no casualty

A bridge has collapsed on a stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtras Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on Monday evening near Gangadwadi on Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway, they said.The first phase of the expressway was inaugurated in Nagpur last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 09-05-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bridge has collapsed on a stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on Monday evening near Gangadwadi on Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway, they said.

The first phase of the expressway was inaugurated in Nagpur last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, covering a distance of 520 km.

A bridge near Gangadwadi on the Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway in Nashik collapsed suddenly on Monday evening when work was underway to put some girders on it, a police official said.

There was no casualty, he said.

The Sinnar-Ghoti stretch of the expressway has not been opened for the public yet. The incident led to panic in the area for some time.

The Mahamarg passes through Nashik district. The work on its Shirdi-Sinnar stretch is completed and it has been opened. The length of the total project, officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

