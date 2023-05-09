Odisha approves 11 projects worth Rs 2,841 cr

The Odisha government has approved 11 projects with a total investment outlay of Rs 2,841 crore, a senior official said.

The projects, which will be set up in Bolangir, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts, are expected to generate employment for 3,721 people.

Chief Secretary P K Jena said the approval was accorded during the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held on Monday.

Of the 11 projects, nine were proposed by firms which attended the Make in Odisha conclave in December last year.

The projects range from aluminium to steel, chemicals, plastics, food processing and packaging, textiles and apparel, tourism and renewable energy, another official said.

The approved projects include an Rs 896.98 crore steel plant of the RCR Steel Works Private Limited to be set up at Jamda in Mayurbhanj district. It is expected to generate employment for 750 people.

The committee also approved the proposal for expansion of the Utkal Alumina International Limited in Rayagada district and Hindalco Industries Limited at Lapanga in Sambalpur.

Investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore and generation of employment for 500 people are expected in these projects.

The SLSWCA also approved the project proposal of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited, which will set up a resort at Somolo Island of Chilika Lake in Ganjam district for Rs 228.45 crore.

The committee approved a project of Ion Exchange (India) Limited to set up a manufacturing unit in Paradip with an investment of Rs 303 crore. It will generate employment for 150 people.

The Indian Stitches Private Limited will set up a fabric processing plant at Rs 100 crore. The project is expected to generate employment for 1,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)