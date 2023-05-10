Left Menu

Researchers map immune system in gut of children with inflammatory bowel disease

The immune system in the stomach of children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has been mapped by researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Sachs' Children and Youth Hospital in Sweden. The findings, reported in Cell Reports Medicine, can be utilised to develop more tailored medicines.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:44 IST
Researchers map immune system in gut of children with inflammatory bowel disease
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The immune system in the gut of children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has been mapped by researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Sachs' Children and Youth Hospital in Sweden. The findings, reported in Cell Reports Medicine, can be utilised to develop more tailored medicines. We currently know very little about how the immune system works in children with IBD and how it varies in adults. Approximately 40 per cent of patients, including children and adults, do not respond to presently available therapies. It is therefore critical to uncover biomarkers that can both predict therapy response and aid in the discovery of novel therapeutic strategies.

"There is still no cure for inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, only symptomatic treatment," says Jenny Mjosberg, professor of tissue immunology at the Department of Medicine (Huddinge) at Karolinska Institutet. "IBD often first appears in early adulthood, sometimes in childhood. This study is a response to a clinical need to understand why the disease occurs and what happens in the gut in children with IBD." Jenny Mjosberg has worked in close collaboration with colleagues at Sachs' Children and Youth Hospital and Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden to study the intestines of 25 children and eight adults with IBD, as well as ten children and eight adults without IBD. Researchers used flow cytometry and sophisticated single-cell technology, two relatively new techniques that enable the analysis of immune cells from the colon even on small biopsy samples.

The researchers found that pro-inflammatory cell types, such as innate lymphoid cells type 1 (ILC1) and cytotoxic cells, such as T cells and NK cells, were found to a greater extent in children with intestinal inflammation. But they also found that a particular subtype of protective cells - type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3) - and tissue-resident T cells were present to a lesser degree in the intestinal mucosa of children with IBD. "Inflammation seems to be linked not only to aggressive cells that drive inflammation, but also to the loss of function in the cells that help maintain a healthy gut," says Mjosberg. "The treatments that are currently available only aim to suppress inflammation, but it can be just as important to strengthen the tissue-protecting component."

Children and young people with IBD are also a valuable group to study. They are easier to catch as they just presented with symptoms and thus have not undergone any form of treatment. In addition, they are usually otherwise healthy, are non-smokers and rarely have other confounding health factors. The hope is that the results from this study can be a piece of the puzzle in the development of new treatments. "Collaborating on this type of basic clinical research is tremendously important," says Helena Rolandsdotter, senior consultant at Sachs' Children and Youth Hospital and researcher at the Department of Clinical Science and Education, Sodersjukhuset, at Karolinska Institutet. "Our knowledge of biologic drugs and why they work or don't work is still rather poor. Biomarkers are therefore very important. In the long run, we hope to see more individually tailored treatments. This study is a step in that direction." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023