Family offices managed SGD 90 billion in assets in Singapore in 2021

Single-family offices in Singapore, which were granted tax incentives, managed about SGD 90 billion in assets as of 2021, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Such entities have rapidly increased in numbers in Singapore, from 400 in end-2020 to about 700 last year, Channel News Asia reported on Wednesday, citing a parliament report.

Family offices are private organisations set up to manage the wealth of one or multiple families.

But this wealth is less than two per cent of the SGD 5.4 trillion in total assets under management in Singapore.

"The bulk of gross inflows into Singapore comprise flows by financial institutions and other non-financial corporates, not high-end individual investors and even less so family offices which are only one category within the latter," said Tan, who is a board member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the de facto central bank.

Overall, the inflow of new money through family offices has no impact on Singapore's private property market or inflation, he said in response to questions raised in the house, according to the report.

A single-family office is not required to be registered or licensed by the MAS as they do not manage third-party funds. On the other hand, a multi-family office is a licensed or registered fund management company.

Tan said the MAS did not have comprehensive data on fund inflows into Singapore through family offices as such information was "not necessary" for the central bank to carry out its key functions of ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability.

Nonetheless, the monetary authority's latest annual survey showed that the bulk of the increase in assets managed in Singapore in recent years was attributable to institutional investors.

As part of the survey, family offices were grouped in the category of non-retail individual clients, which also includes clients of external asset managers, private trusts and high-net-worth individuals.

The assets of such clients managed by financial institutions in Singapore rose by about SGD 470 billion from 2017 to 2021, accounting for about 20 per cent of the increase in total assets under management here over the same period.

"In other words, there has been a much broader pick-up of funds flowing into Singapore's wealth management industry," Tan was quoted as saying in the report.

But citing assets managed by single-family offices that have qualified for tax incentives - which make up a small part of total managed assets in the country, Tan said, "In short, the bulk of the increase in (assets under management) in Singapore is attributable to institutional investors. Non-retail individual clients account for a small proportion and family offices, even less."

