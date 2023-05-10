Left Menu

Delhi Prisons Department seeks job opportunities for inmates in hospitality sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:03 IST
Delhi Prisons Department seeks job opportunities for inmates in hospitality sector
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Prisons Department held a meeting with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to discuss job opportunities for the inmates currently being trained in the hospitality sector, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened on Tuesday as a part of the ongoing National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) project in Tihar Jails. It was presided over by Sanjay Baniwal, Director General (prisons).

In the statement, Baniwal mentioned that many initiatives are being taken by the prison department for reforming prisoners and ensuring their reintegration into the society.

''A watershed skill-development programme for training of 1,020 inmates was launched in January in Tihar Jail with the help of training partner M/s Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd. The programme is being conducted under Innovative and Special Projects (ISP) of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM),'' he said.

''Our prime motto is to look forward to align jobs post training for these inmates which is the most crucial objective for this programme and requested to THSC's members to come forward and hire such talented youth so that they may come into the mainstream of society and making them employable and responsible citizens of our State/Country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023