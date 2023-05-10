Delhi Prisons Department seeks job opportunities for inmates in hospitality sector

The Delhi Prisons Department held a meeting with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to discuss job opportunities for the inmates currently being trained in the hospitality sector, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened on Tuesday as a part of the ongoing National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) project in Tihar Jails. It was presided over by Sanjay Baniwal, Director General (prisons).

In the statement, Baniwal mentioned that many initiatives are being taken by the prison department for reforming prisoners and ensuring their reintegration into the society.

''A watershed skill-development programme for training of 1,020 inmates was launched in January in Tihar Jail with the help of training partner M/s Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd. The programme is being conducted under Innovative and Special Projects (ISP) of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM),'' he said.

''Our prime motto is to look forward to align jobs post training for these inmates which is the most crucial objective for this programme and requested to THSC's members to come forward and hire such talented youth so that they may come into the mainstream of society and making them employable and responsible citizens of our State/Country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)