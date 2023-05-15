Left Menu

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, E. Noyola, R. Cohen

This latest star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a densely packed globular cluster NGC 6325, which lies around 26,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.

Globular clusters like NGC 6325 are a tightly bound assemblage of stars, comprising anywhere from tens of thousands to millions of stars. They can be found in galaxies of all types, serving as natural laboratories for scientists eager to unravel the intricate processes of star formation.

This specific star cluster was scrutinised to search for a hidden monster. Astronomers suspect this star cluster could contain an intermediate-mass black hole that is subtly affecting the motion of surrounding stars.

In previous research, some of the highly concentrated globular clusters, where stars reside in close proximity to one another, displayed an unexpected distribution pattern that was slightly different from astronomers' expectations. This discrepancy hinted at the presence of enigmatic black holes lurking at the centers of at least some of these densely packed globular clusters, including the mesmerizing NGC 6325.

To delve deeper into this hypothesis, astronomers turned to Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) to observe a larger sample of densely populated globular clusters, which included this star-studded image of NGC 6325. This observation also incorporates additional data from Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys.

For the unversed, WFC3 is one of Hubble's primary science instruments, responsible for capturing high-resolution images and spectroscopic data across a wide range of wavelengths, from ultraviolet to near-infrared. The powerful camera has contributed to numerous groundbreaking discoveries and iconic images.

