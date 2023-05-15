Left Menu

Rajasthan govt transfers 59 IAS officers, posts 15 in newly created districts

The Rajasthan government on Monday transferred 59 Indian Administrative Service officers, while 15 IAS officers were posted in newly created districts.According to a transfer list of 59 officers issued by the personnel department, the districts whose collectors were changed included Barmer, Alwar, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur. IAS Kunjilal Meena has been removed from the post of Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department after his name came up in a bribery case.

The Rajasthan government on Monday transferred 59 Indian Administrative Service officers, while 15 IAS officers were posted in newly created districts.

According to a transfer list of 59 officers issued by the personnel department, the districts whose collectors were changed included Barmer, Alwar, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur. Along with this, the divisional commissioner of Kota and Ajmer has also been changed. Senior IAS officer Veenu Gupta has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary Industries and Commerce, Subodh Agrawal as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering, Delhi and Shubhra Singh as Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Department. IAS Kunjilal Meena has been removed from the post of Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department after his name came up in a bribery case. He has been posted as Director General at Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Institute. IAS Alok Gupta will now be the Principal Secretary to the Governor. The responsibility of the post of Commissioner of Jaipur Development Authority has been handed over to Jogaram.

Pratibha Singh has been appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner of Kota and Chauthi Ram Meena as the new Divisional Commissioner of Ajmer. In another order, 15 IAS officers have been posted as special officers in the newly formed districts.

