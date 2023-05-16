Left Menu

Kyiv's mayor says blasts heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched

There were blasts in several districts of Kyiv in early hours on Tuesday, city officials said, with no immediate information about the extent of the damage and potential casualties. "Explosions in Kyiv. A few - in the Solomyanskyi district," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram channel.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 06:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 06:13 IST
Kyiv's mayor says blasts heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched

There were blasts in several districts of Kyiv in early hours on Tuesday, city officials said, with no immediate information about the extent of the damage and potential casualties.

"Explosions in Kyiv. A few - in the Solomyanskyi district," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram channel. He added that falling debris fell onto the city's zoo in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In a separate post, Klitschko added that falling debris set ablaze several cars in the Solomyanskyi district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023