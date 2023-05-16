Left Menu

Mexican president: 'No problem' if Grupo Mexico buys Citi's Banamex unit

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-05-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 21:01 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Negotiations over the sale of Citigroup Inc's retail banking operations in Mexico, known as Banamex, are "going really well," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador said one of the possible buyers is Grupo Mexico, which is controlled by billionaire German Larrea, and that "there will be no problem" if the conglomerate completes the purchase.

