Poor DPRs by Indian companies causing project delays, accidents, says Nitin Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 17:04 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed concern over the poor quality of detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared by Indian companies, saying these below-standard reports cause project delays and road accidents.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari further said major cost escalation happens in the construction of highways and other roads due to delays in decision making.

''Sabse jyada culprit koi hai toh DPR banane wala (The biggest culprit is the entity which makes DPR). DPR quality is a big issue,'' he said, adding that the preference should be given to international companies as such reports made by Indian companies are not good.

The road transport and highways minister, who is known for his frank views, blames the poor quality of DPRs for some of the road accidents.

Gadkari said contractors should discourage the use of diesel machines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

