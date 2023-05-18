Left Menu

Govt mulling setting up eight new cities in country: official

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-05-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:42 IST
Govt mulling setting up eight new cities in country: official
  • Country:
  • India

A plan to develop eight new cities to alleviate population burden on the existing urban centres in the country is under consideration, a senior official said here on Thursday.

The 15th Finance Commission in one of its reports had recommended that new cities should be developed, said M B Singh, director of the G20 unit of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Department.

Singh was speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a meeting of `Urban 20 (U20)' here.

“After the finance commission's recommendation, the states sent proposals to the Central Government for 26 new cities, and after a scrutiny, eight new cities are being considered for development,” he said.

The government will in due course announce locations for the new cities and their development timelines, he added.

“We have to build new cities in the country as the existing cities are not able to cater to the needs of citizens. Haphazard expansion on the outskirts of existing cities is affecting the basic planning of these cities,” Singh said.

When a new city is developed, social and economic activities will increase within a radius of at least 200 km, he said.

Though the financial roadmap for setting up new cities has not been finalised, the Union government will play a major role in the project, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023