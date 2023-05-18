China urges Japan to push for balanced grasp of China-related issues at G7
Updated: 18-05-2023
China is gravely concerned about recent signs of "negative" China-related moves at the G7 Summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a "political show" against or to curb China, the country's embassy in Japan said on Thursday.
The Japanese side should push for a balanced grasp of China-related issues at the summit to prevent greater obstacles and shocks to Sino-Japanese relations, said Yang Yu, interim charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, in a statement.
