Seven religious sites to be connected by waterways in Guwahati

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:18 IST
Seven religious sites will be connected by waterways in Guwahati, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said on Thursday.

The ministry also emphasised that it is committed to developing inland waterways.

In this line, a memorandum of understanding for the 'Riverine based tourism Circuit', being developed over river Brahmaputra, will be signed between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDC) and Directorate of Inland Water Transport (DIWT) Assam in Guwahati on Friday.

According to a statement, the project is being developed under the Sagarmala Programme at an initial cost of Rs 40-45 crore.

SDCL and IWAI will jointly contribute 55 per cent of the project cost, while the remaining will be provided by ATDC. DIWT has consented to provide the usage of Ghats near the temples free of cost for the project, the statement added.

This Sagarmala project will connect the seven historic temples namely Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra situated in Guwahati, the statement said.

The circuit will sail from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar, and complete its journey by covering all the above-mentioned temples through waterways, the statement said, adding that the ferry service is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than 2 hours for completing one complete circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

