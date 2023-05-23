Work begins on proposed Kanjhawala industrial area

Work on the proposed Kanjhawla industrial area, approved by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, has begun with the DSIIDC starting the process of engaging a consultant for one of the biggest industrial projects in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

Saxena approved the development of 920 acres in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala as an ''industrial area'' earlier this month.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), a city government undertaking, last week issued a request for proposal (RFQ) to hire a suitable consultant for the project.

After being hired, the consultant selected will submit a final report on the project in six months, the officials said.

DSIIDC is the nodal agency for developing new industrial townships and projects in Delhi. It has acquired and is in possession of 920 acres of land in Kanjhawala, the RFQ document said.

The consultant will submit its report on the best possible options for optimum utilisation of the land. The development, proposed to be developed as a major greenfield project, will be spread over 920 acres, it said. The project will stimulate industrialisation of northwest Delhi and create employment opportunities for about 15 lakh people in the area, the document stated.

The Kanjhawla industrial area is proposed to have information technology, food processing, media, electronics and telecommunication, textile, electrical goods and appliances, automobile, furniture, fixtures and machinery units, among others.

Saxena has also approved the development of 300 acres in the Baprola village as an industrial area where an electronic city is proposed to be set up by the Delhi government.

The development in Kanjhawala and Baprola will facilitate regulated industrial growth in the national capital and check illegal operation of hundreds of units in commercial and residential areas that often cause mishaps and pollution, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)