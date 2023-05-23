Left Menu

Odisha reels under heat, Bolangir hottest at 43.3 degC

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:44 IST
Odisha reels under heat, Bolangir hottest at 43.3 degC
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha continued to reel under hot weather conditions with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in 22 places.

Bolangir was the hottest place in the state at 43.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sambalpur at 42.9, Jharsuguda at 42.8, Sonepur at 42.6, and Bargarh at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

State capital Bhubaneswar sizzled at 42.6 degrees Celsius with the humidity reaching 94 per cent. Cuttack city recorded 41 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said there will be no major change in the maximum temperature over the next five days in most places.

People should take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm, it advised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonial; Soccer-Brighton snap champions Man City's winning streak and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonia...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; NASA spacecraft documents how Jupiter's lightning resembles Earth's and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023