Kejriwal writes to Puri, wants better management of accommodation to govt employees in New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging him for better management of accommodation to government employees in his New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Kejriwal cited various concerns raised by the Karamchari Aawas Kalyan Samiti about houses in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

In his letter to Puri, Kerjriwal said ''75 per cent residences in Sector-4 Raja Bazaar are lying vacant, because of which criminal activities are on the rise''.

He also demanded urgent repair of the houses that are in bad shape in the DIZ area where allotment was stopped in 2018.

Highlighting the ''pressing'' concerns raised by the Karamchari Aawas Kalyan Samiti about the New Delhi region, Kejriwal stressed the need for immediate attention to these issues to ensure the well-being and safety of the residents.

According to the letter, one of the critical issues addressed in it related to the ''alarming'' number of vacant residences in Sector-4 Raja Bazaar, which allegedly led to a surge in ''criminal activities''.

Kejriwal suggested a ''potential solution'' for the scattered allottees in the NDMC areas.

He recommended relocation of allottees to specific blocks, enabling them to live in closer proximity to one another.

Drawing attention to the deteriorating condition of houses in the DIZ area, where allotment was halted in 2018, the CM stressed the immediate requirement for urgent repairs.

He also said that if the area is to be redeveloped from scratch, before undertaking any major redevelopment activities, the allottees should be relocated to a nearby area, ensuring their convenience and safety.

