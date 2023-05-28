Left Menu

Powerful 6 magnitude quake hits parts of Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.

The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

The deadliest quake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

