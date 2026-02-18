Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur in Mayapur

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today addressed the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji in Mayapur, describing him as a transformative spiritual leader who modernised the Bhakti movement and expanded its global reach.

Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav and several dignitaries were present at the commemorative event.

Modernising the Bhakti Movement

Shri Amit Shah said that in Mayapur, Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji, along with A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji, carried forward the Bhakti movement initiated by Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Ji, while also adapting it to modern times.

He noted that Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu illuminated the path of devotion through kirtan, devotional music and dance, spreading the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in a simple and accessible manner across eastern India and beyond.

“Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji and A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji modernised this movement and connected it with contemporary society for the welfare of youth and people across the world,” Shah said.

‘Vrihad Mridang’: Using Modern Tools for Devotion

Highlighting the reformist vision of Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji, the Home Minister said he broke rigid traditions and caste barriers, demonstrating that modernity and religion are not opposites but companions.

Shah referred to his description of the printing press as the ‘Vrihad Mridang’ (Great Drum) — symbolising how printed books could carry the message of devotion across oceans and around the world.

By completing the resolution of chanting one billion names of Shri Krishna, Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji set an example of discipline, penance and lifelong dedication to spiritual practice, he added.

True Guru and Social Reformer

Calling him a “true Guru,” Shah said Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji elevated the dignity and role of spiritual teachers while undertaking significant efforts to challenge caste discrimination.

“Only unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna gives the courage to break social rigidities,” he said, adding that true detachment means abandoning social evils, not the world itself.

He described Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji as a “living encyclopedia” who, despite mastery in mathematics and Sanskrit, devoted his life entirely to Lord Krishna.

ISKCON’s Global Influence

The Minister said that one of Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji’s greatest contributions was mentoring A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji, who later founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

He noted that today ISKCON has taken the message of Sanatan Dharma across the globe and plays a significant role in humanitarian and social initiatives.

“From disaster relief and free food distribution to education, healthcare, environmental protection and reconnecting youth with Indian traditions, ISKCON has made a meaningful contribution to nation-building,” Shah said.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi often presents a copy of the Gita as a gift to visiting global leaders, reflecting India’s spiritual heritage.

Mayapur Spiritual Centre to Serve the World

Shah expressed confidence that the spiritual centre being developed by ISKCON in Mayapur would serve devotees globally and guide future generations on the path of devotion.

He also acknowledged the social reform efforts of Harichand Thakur Ji and Guruchand Thakur Ji through the Matua Mahasangha, highlighting their role in promoting social harmony.

Concluding his address, the Home Minister said the enduring legacy of Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji and Swami Prabhupada continues to inspire devotion, service and social upliftment across India and the world.