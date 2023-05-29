Left Menu

Punjab CM orders completion of flood protection work by June 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave directions for the completion of flood protection work and cleaning of drains across the state before June 30.Mann was chairing a meeting of the state flood control board to review the ongoing flood protection works in the state, according to an official release.The chief minister said the total length of drains in the state is 8,136 km and that of the dhusi bandh embankment is 1,365 km.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:24 IST
The chief minister said the total length of drains in the state is 8,136 km and that of the 'dhusi bandh' (embankment) is 1,365 km. In 2022, over Rs 34 crore was spent on drain cleaning and Rs 48.32 crore on flood protection works, he said.

Mann informed that this year, Rs 39.90 crore has been spent so far on flood protection works and Rs 39.43 crore on cleaning drains.

The work of cleaning waterways beneath bridges and removing silt lumps from them, besides strengthening weak points prone to frequent flooding due to rains, has already been started, he said.

Mann said he will regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with deputy commissioners across the state. He said 485 sites for construction of check dams have been identified and 151 such dams have already been constructed. To prevent floods in southwestern Punjab, the state government has taken several initiatives like rectifying the alignment of some drains, laying down of pipes to connect the low-lying areas with canals and remodelling bridges.

