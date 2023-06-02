Animal Rights Day: Citizens group organises Dogs' Day Out for shelter animals on June 4

Dogs staying in shelter homes across Delhi-NCR will get a chance to enjoy 'freedom' in a unique event to be organised by citizens' group India Unites For Animal Rights (IUFAR) on the 'Animal Rights Day' on Sunday when volunteers will take these canines for a treat outside. The Animals Rights Day is organised on the first Sunday in June to raise awareness about rights of animals. Around 20 organisations working for animal welfare in the Delhi-NCR region have joined hands for 'Dogs' Day Out' wherein volunteers are invited to take out the dogs housed in animal shelters. Most of the dogs ending up in such shelters are either abandoned by their families in the wake of growing hostilities towards dog owners, or strays injured by speeding vehicles on roads. ''This is in recognition of the fact that shelter dogs are mostly confined in enclosures and sometimes, even cages. They receive little personal attention or human interaction,'' a statement from IUFAR said. Gaurav Dar of IUFAR said being social animals, dogs crave for human company and friendship.

''The 21 participating shelter houses are based in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad. Volunteers are invited to choose the one closest to their home or heart, and show up there at the given time, armed with a collar, leash and treats. They are supposed to take over the assigned dog to walk or participate in whatever activity the shelter has designed,'' the statement said, adding that interested people can contact 9810054077 for further queries. Garima of Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in Raja Garden said regular volunteer participation contributes to transparency, accountability and improved services for animals and caretakers. PTI ABS SRY SRY

