Left Menu

Animal Rights Day: Citizens group organises Dogs' Day Out for shelter animals on June 4

Dogs staying in shelter homes across Delhi-NCR will get a chance to enjoy freedom in a unique event to be organised by citizens group India Unites For Animal Rights IUFAR on the Animal Rights Day on Sunday when volunteers will take these canines for a treat outside.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:59 IST
Animal Rights Day: Citizens group organises Dogs' Day Out for shelter animals on June 4
  • Country:
  • India

Dogs staying in shelter homes across Delhi-NCR will get a chance to enjoy 'freedom' in a unique event to be organised by citizens' group India Unites For Animal Rights (IUFAR) on the 'Animal Rights Day' on Sunday when volunteers will take these canines for a treat outside. The Animals Rights Day is organised on the first Sunday in June to raise awareness about rights of animals. Around 20 organisations working for animal welfare in the Delhi-NCR region have joined hands for 'Dogs' Day Out' wherein volunteers are invited to take out the dogs housed in animal shelters. Most of the dogs ending up in such shelters are either abandoned by their families in the wake of growing hostilities towards dog owners, or strays injured by speeding vehicles on roads. ''This is in recognition of the fact that shelter dogs are mostly confined in enclosures and sometimes, even cages. They receive little personal attention or human interaction,'' a statement from IUFAR said. Gaurav Dar of IUFAR said being social animals, dogs crave for human company and friendship.

''The 21 participating shelter houses are based in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad. Volunteers are invited to choose the one closest to their home or heart, and show up there at the given time, armed with a collar, leash and treats. They are supposed to take over the assigned dog to walk or participate in whatever activity the shelter has designed,'' the statement said, adding that interested people can contact 9810054077 for further queries. Garima of Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in Raja Garden said regular volunteer participation contributes to transparency, accountability and improved services for animals and caretakers. PTI ABS SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023