14 killed, 5 missing in China mountain collapse: Official

A mountain collapsed in China's Sichuan province on Sunday, killing at least 14 people while five others remained missing, local officials said.

The incident happened around 6 am in the Leshan city of Sichuan province and immediately after the authorities were informed of the landslide, a massive rescue team was deployed at the spot.

''The mountain collapse happened in Leshan city and as of now 14 people have been killed while 5 others remained missing. Rescue operation is on,'' a senior official from the publicity department said..

He said that the rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

