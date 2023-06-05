Left Menu

MP: Four boys drown in different waterbodies in Seoni district

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Bainganga river in Majhgawan village, around 50 km away from Seoni, a police official said, adding that the teenage cousin brother of the deceased was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:48 IST
MP: Four boys drown in different waterbodies in Seoni district
  • Country:
  • India

Four boys in the age group of five to twelve years drowned in different waterbodies in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, police said.

The incidents occurred in Devgaon and Majhgawan villages.

''Three boys, one of them aged six and two others aged five, drowned in Devgaon pond (around 40 km from Seoni district headquarters) while bathing. A boy who witnessed the incident informed villagers,'' said Chhapara police station sub-inspector RS Rajput.

He said the trio had died when they were taken out of the water. In another incident, a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Bainganga river in Majhgawan village, around 50 km away from Seoni, a police official said, adding that the teenage cousin brother of the deceased was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023