Western Naval Command outlines steps taken for environment conservation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:08 IST
The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command (WNC) on Monday said it has adopted a multi-dimensional approach towards protection of the environment and implementation of energy conservation methods.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Environment Day, the key naval establishment said it has been at the forefront in promoting conservation activities at all stations spread across the West Coast.

''It has been a constant endeavour to motivate personnel to imbibe the habit of protecting mother nature as part of their grooming,'' it stated.

Highlighting that naval personnel have been actively involved in rejuvenation of mangroves along the Mumbai coast and other naval stations, the release said the command carries out community clean-ups, seminars, awareness campaigns and tree plantation drives throughout the year.

The WNC said it has implemented various green initiatives like promoting recycling, reducing plastic consumption, adopting renewable energy sources, in-house handling and recycling of bio and non-biodegradable waste and water saving practices.

A miyawaki forest has been established at NAD (Naval Armament Depot) Trombay and as part of 'Green India' initiative of the Union government, local flora saplings have been planted over the year at various naval stations of the WNC, said the release.

''Under 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', mass coastal clean ship drives have been undertaken along the coast of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka on numerous occasions,'' it said.

Awareness campaigns and clean-up drives in coordination with local municipal bodies and NGOs have resulted in disposal of large quantities of plastic waste since March 2022, said the WNC.

