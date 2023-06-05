Draft text of end plastic pollution treaty must adhere to principle of common but differentiated responsibility: Yadav

India wants that the draft text of an international treaty to end plastic pollution must adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

The UN's Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on Plastic Pollution held its second meeting in Paris recently as the world makes an attempt to develop a legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution.

The meeting ended with a decision that the INC secretariat should work on a zero draft and present it to the member states.

The draft text will become the basis of discussions in the third meeting of the INC to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, in November.

Addressing an event on World Environment Day, Yadav said India is constructively engaging in the intergovernmental negotiations over the draft text but is ''emphasising'' that it should adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. Common but differentiated responsibilities is a principle that emerged from international environmental agreements. It recognises that while all countries share a common responsibility to address global environmental challenges, their responsibilities may differ based on their historical contributions to environmental issues and their current capabilities.

