Left Menu

Researchers discover jumping genes can lead to rare syndrome in children

The activation of certain genes known to cause the uncommon illness MSL3 syndrome in children is regulated by a novel family of DNA elements.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:06 IST
Researchers discover jumping genes can lead to rare syndrome in children
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The activation of certain genes known to cause the uncommon illness MSL3 syndrome in children is regulated by a novel family of DNA elements. Researchers at Queen Mary University of London conducted the study, which was published today in kind Structural & Molecular Biology. They hope that by shedding fresh light on the disease's process, it can eventually help develop better therapies for this and other disorders of a similar kind.

Mutations in the MSL3 gene are known to cause a rare disease in children called MSL3 syndrome - a newly discovered disease with only around 50 registered diagnoses worldwide, although scientists predict that more cases are currently undiagnosed. It is a disease that is in desperate need of attention. The mechanism through which MSL3 mutations lead to this syndrome is not known. There is only one previous study which discovered this disease gene, but it is not clear why mutations in MSL3 cause this disorder.

The researchers identified that a family of mobile DNA known as LINE1 elements could function as a switch to turn on certain genes. Researchers previously thought that the MSL3 complex regulates genes directly. This research shows that the MSL3 complex regulates genes by activating these mobile DNA elements. Mutations in the MSL3 gene can lead to perturbation of genes involved in development. The developmental genes are intact, but the programme that determines how the genetic information will be fine-tuned is impaired. This could lead to a global delay in the development of multiple organs, including the brain.

"Although these DNA elements are popularly known as jumping genes, most are immobile and not harmful. We only know the tip of the iceberg about how host species are using this virus-like DNA to our own advantage," said lead author Dr Pradeepa Madapura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023