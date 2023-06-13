Left Menu

Motor racing-Clarkson delivers 1,000 beers by tractor to Alpine F1 team

Television personality and celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson fulfilled a promise to the Alpine Formula One team on Monday by turning up at the factory on a Lamborghini tractor laden with 1,000 beers. The Frenchman finished third and was at the Enstone factory as Clarkson literally delivered on his word from the back of a trailer. "Some say he wouldn’t deliver on his Tweet to buy 1,000 beers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 02:53 IST
Television personality and celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson fulfilled a promise to the Alpine Formula One team on Monday by turning up at the factory on a Lamborghini tractor laden with 1,000 beers. Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson, whose farming documentary series is a hit on Amazon, promised on Twitter to buy everyone a pint of his locally produced beer if Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at last month's Monaco Grand Prix.

The tweet had reached 5.5 million views by Monday. The Frenchman finished third and was at the Enstone factory as Clarkson literally delivered on his word from the back of a trailer.

"Some say he wouldn’t deliver on his Tweet to buy 1,000 beers. And that he wouldn’t turn up on his tractor. All we know is, he’s called @JeremyClarkson," Alpine said on social media, alluding to one of the Briton's Top Gear catchphrases. "Never drink and tweet, because I’ve really done myself over here," Clarkson told the team staff.

