Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Video Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX achieved yet another milestone as its Falcon 9 rocket successfully returned to Earth following the launch of the Transporter-8 mission, its eighth dedicated smallsat rideshare program mission, on Monday, June 12. This marked the company's 200th successful landing of an orbital class rocket.

In a video shared by SpaceX, the Falcon 9 rocket can be seen making a precise touchdown on a drone ship on Landing Zone 4. The flawless landing showcases the incredible engineering and technological prowess of the company, further solidifying its position as a leader in the space industry.

The Falcon 9 rocket, with its two-stage configuration, flawlessly lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, propelling the massive payload of 72 spacecraft into orbit. On board this flight were 72 spacecraft, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

After delivering its payload to orbit, the first stage of the Falcon 9 initiated its descent back to Earth.

The 200th successful recovery of an orbital class rocket by SpaceX is a significant accomplishment not only for the company but also for the entire space industry.

The Elon Musk-owned company has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the space industry with its reusable rocket technology. The Falcon 9 rocket, in particular, has proven its reliability and reusability over multiple missions.

Rocket reusability enables increased reliability and a higher launch cadence. Reusing rockets not only reduces the financial burden of manufacturing new ones for every launch but also minimizes the environmental impact associated with space debris and waste.