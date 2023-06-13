Shakti scheme offering free ride in govt buses for women costs Rs 8.84 crore on single day

Left Menu

The free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the Shakti scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore, according to the transport department.On day one of the launch of the scheme on Sunday, the department incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.40 crore.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 14:49 IST
The free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the 'Shakti' scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore, according to the transport department.

On day one of the launch of the scheme on Sunday, the department incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.40 crore. In just two days, the total expenditure under the scheme -- a key pre-election promise of the Congress -- was Rs 10.24 crore.

According to data shared by the department, on Monday Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation incurred an expenditure of Rs 3.58 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, which operates city buses, Rs 1.75 crore, the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 2.11 crore and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 1.40 crore. If one were to take into consideration the Monday figure, the annual expenditure on this scheme may touch between Rs 3,200 crore to Rs 3,400 crore, a transport officer told PTI.

