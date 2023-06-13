Left Menu

MRF becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 1 lakh stock price mark

Tyre maker MRF on Tuesday reached a new milestone as its stock hit Rs 1 lakh mark during the day.The stock went up to Rs 1,00,300 -- also its 52-week high level -- on the BSE during the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:35 IST
MRF becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 1 lakh stock price mark
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre maker MRF on Tuesday reached a new milestone as its stock hit Rs 1 lakh mark during the day.

The stock went up to Rs 1,00,300 -- also its 52-week high level -- on the BSE during the day. Shares of the company ended at Rs 99,950.65, a gain of 1.02 per cent. In intra-day, it climbed 1.37 per cent to Rs 1,00,300.

At the NSE, shares of the company advanced 1.48 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,00,439.95 during the day. It ended at Rs 99,900, up 0.94 per cent.

So far this year, the stock has rallied 12.89 per cent.

''MRF, one of the leading stocks in the Indian stock market, has made history by becoming the first 6-digit stock after surpassing the impressive milestone of 1 lakh,'' said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

MRF commands one of the highest price quotations on the exchanges. The other stock in the high price list is Honeywell Automation, with its shares quoting at Rs 41,200.75 on Tuesday. Some other companies with high price tags are Page Industries (Rs 38,407.60), 3M India (Rs 27,068.65) and Shree Cement (Rs 26,138.05).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023