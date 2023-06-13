Left Menu

Spaces under Delhi flyovers may soon house charging stations, play areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:40 IST
The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) plans to convert unused spaces under flyovers into public utilities like charging stations, and play areas.

Last week, PWD Special Secretary Shashanka Ala wrote to all district magistrates (DM) and deputy commissioners of police (DCP) to identify public facilities that can be developed underneath the flyovers in their areas.

A meeting of PWD officials and other stakeholders in this regard was held on June 6, according to the letter.

''... it is reiterated that unused spaces below flyovers are being misutilised and turning into garbage dumps and creating an unhygienic environment... To address this, an effort is being made to convert these urban void spaces into public utilities like charging stations, play areas, office spaces, libraries, etc.,'' Ala said in her letter.

The PWD special secretary also asked the DMs and DCPs to identify which public utility suits an area and locality nearby in consultation with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and inform the department about these spaces by June 16.

Ala further directed the district magistrates to form a committee to identify such spots. The team will comprise the DM, who will serve as the nodal officer; DCP (Traffic); special commissioner, Road Safety, Transport Department; PWD executive engineers and consultants from the PWD and Transport Department as its members.

