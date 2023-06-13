Left Menu

Brookfield's JV firm BAM Digital Realty to invest over Rs 2000 cr to build data centre in Mumbai

BAM Digital Realty will invest more than Rs 2,000 crore to develop a new data centre in Mumbai as part of its India expansion plan. In a statement, BAM Digital Realty said it has acquired 2.15 acres of land in Chandivali, Mumbai, to build a new state-of-the-art data centre, its second in India.

BAM Digital Realty will invest more than Rs 2,000 crore to develop a new data centre in Mumbai as part of its India expansion plan. BAM Digital Realty is a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty. In a statement, BAM Digital Realty said it has acquired 2.15 acres of land in Chandivali, Mumbai, to build a new state-of-the-art data centre, its second in India. ''With a total expected investment of more than Rs 2000 crore (around USD 250 million), the facility will deliver 35 megawatts (MW) of IT load upon completion...'' the company said.

This will increase the company's total planned capacity in India to 135 megawatts (MW).

BAM Digital Realty's new site was selected for its proximity to customers and central location in metro Mumbai. This strategic investment in Mumbai builds upon BAM Digital Realty's initial foray into the India market. The company's first 20 MW greenfield data centre (MAA10), on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is on track for launch at the end of 2023. BAM Digital Realty designs, builds, owns, and operates high-quality, scalable data center assets.

