World Bank assures Kerala CM of investment in state's basic infrastructure sectors

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:31 IST
World Bank officials on Tuesday assured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they were ready to make investments in the state's basic infrastructure sectors.

The assurance was given to Vijayan when he met Anna Bjerde, the Managing Director (operations) of the World Bank, at Washington DC, a statement issued by his office said.

In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding the progress in various projects, including the Rebuild Kerala initiative which is being carried out in collaboration with World Bank, it said.

Earlier, a high-level team from World Bank had visited Kerala to review the various development and policy programmes being implemented in the state as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative and had also held discussions with the CM, the statement said.

The meeting held in Washington DC was in continuation of that, it said.

Besides the CM, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Chief Secretary V P Joy and Planning Board Vice Chairman V K Ramachandran also participated in the meeting, the statement said.

