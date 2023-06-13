Kejriwal govt gives in-principle approval to food truck policy

Delhi will soon have food truck hubs like that in New York, Hong Kong and Australia, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday giving in-principle approval to a policy.

The policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations. Upon its successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the introduction of the food truck policy, approved at a meeting on Tuesday.

''This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy,'' he tweeted.

Additionally, dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of Delhi residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects during nighttime.

According to the statement, Kejriwal has given his in-principle approval to the policy.

Food trucks have gained immense popularity in major cities and tourist destinations worldwide such as New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Following this global trend, the Kejriwal government aims to promote food culture in Delhi, enabling residents to experience the culinary diversity of various Indian cities, the statement said.

The primary objective of the policy is to establish Delhi as the ''food truck capital''.

The Delhi government intends to support small businesses through this policy, while simultaneously generating employment opportunities and boosting the nighttime economy of the city. The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 16 locations, including renowned marketplaces and neighbourhoods, for the establishment of these food truck hubs initially. Subsequently, food truck hubs will be opened across the city.

PWD Minister Atishi said the policy will not only generate employment opportunities but also contribute to the city's nighttime economy. The policy prioritises the maintenance and upkeep of these food hubs, with the responsibility for their operation and maintenance entrusted to a designated agency, the statement said.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23, then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said the government was preparing a policy to allow food trucks to operate at designated places in the city from 8 pm to 2 am.

''This will strengthen the night economy of Delhi and new employment opportunities will be created,” Sisodia had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)