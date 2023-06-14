SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

NASA has awarded SpaceX a task order to launch two CubeSat missions as part of the agency's Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract.

As part of the contract, SpaceX will be responsible for launching the CubeSats on a Falcon 9 rocket, with the targeted launch window set for no earlier than 2025. The agency will provide detailed specifications for the payloads closer to the launch date.

For the unversed, CubeSats are miniature satellites that offer a cost-effective and efficient way to conduct scientific research and technological demonstrations in space. By harnessing the capabilities of CubeSats, NASA aims to accelerate scientific discoveries and enable new opportunities for space exploration.

The VADR launch services contract, managed by NASA's Launch Services Program based at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, provides commercial launch services for payloads that can tolerate higher risk. By utilizing a lower level of mission assurance and incorporating commercial best practices, the contract helps reduce launch costs and enhance flexibility for mission planners.

SpaceX was selected as one of the 13 companies for VADR contracts in 2022. With its proven track record in delivering payloads to space, the Elon Musk-owned company continues to play a vital role in advancing space exploration and supporting NASA's goals.