Left Menu

Climate protesters throw paint and glue at Monet painting in Swedish museum

Two women were detained in Stockholm after they threw some kind of paint at a painting by French artist Claude Monet and then glued themselves to the frame, Swedens National Museum said on Wednesday.The painting, The Artists Garden at Giverny, was on display as part of an exhibition at the museum.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:31 IST
Climate protesters throw paint and glue at Monet painting in Swedish museum
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Two women were detained in Stockholm after they threw “some kind of paint'' at a painting by French artist Claude Monet and then glued themselves to the frame, Sweden's National Museum said on Wednesday.

The painting, “The Artist's Garden at Giverny”, was on display as part of an exhibition at the museum. Spokesperson Hanna Tottmar said artwork was encased in glass and ''is now being examined by the museum's conservators to see if any damage has occurred''.

The exhibit, titled “The Garden”, was closed but expected to reopen to visitors on Thursday. ”We naturally distance ourselves from actions where art or cultural heritage risks being damaged ... regardless of the purpose,” Per Hedstrom, the museum's acting director, said.

Before they were apprehended, the activists smeared red paint on the painting, according to a video of Wednesday's incident.

“The situation is urgent. As a nurse, I refuse to watch. The pandemic was nothing compared to the climate collapse. It's about life or death,” one of the women, identified in a news release as Emma Johanna Fritzdotter, shouted.

“People won't just die from heat stroke. New diseases will spread, and we cannot even imagine the extent of this,” she said.

Helen Wahlgren, the spokesperson for the Restore Wetlands activist group, said the purpose of the museum action was to pressure the Swedish government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We need to do everything possible to draw attention to this climate catastrophe and our demands to restore the wetlands that store large amounts of carbon,” Wahlgren said.

“The Artist's Garden at Giverny,” which Monet painted in 1900, is the latest artwork in a museum to be targeted by climate activists to draw attention to global warming.

The British group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's “Sunflowers” in London's National Gallery in October.

Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci's “The Last Supper” at London's Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable's “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023