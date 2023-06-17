Make yoga part of daily routine for healthy life: PM Modi to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Yoga increases both the strength of the body and peace of mind, as he urged people to make the ancient Indian practice a part of their daily routine for a healthy life.

The prime minister shared a set of videos, titled 'Yoga with Modi', depicting different 'asanas'.

Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the UN Headquarters in New York on the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, ''Yoga increases both the strength of the body and peace of mind. Let us make this a part of our daily routine for a healthy life. Sharing some videos of different asanas for you.'' Meanwhile, tagging a tweet of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra, West Kameng district, performing 'nukkad natak' to spread awareness about rainwater harvesting, Modi said, ''Such efforts are laudatory and they go a long way in spreading awareness on various issues. I hope more people across India undertake such efforts to further the message of water conservation.'' Responding to a tweet by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on collaborative efforts of the Goa Energy Development Agency, the Department of New and Renewable Energy, and the Electricity Department having resulted in the launch of subsidies for solar panel installations accessible through a user-friendly portal, Modi said, ''Happy to see Goa harnessing the power of the sun. This collaborative effort will boost sustainable development.'' In another tweet, the prime minister said, ''The campaign of 'Mera booth, sabse mazboot (My booth, the strongest)' is a great effort towards further strengthening democracy. I am already looking forward to interacting with my hardworking booth workers.'' He also lauded the Assam government's initiative of dedicating 38 new secondary schools to the student community between June 19 and June 25.

''Commendable initiative. Education is the bedrock of a prosperous nation and these new secondary schools will provide a strong foundation for the youth. Especially pleased to hear about the commitment towards the tea garden areas,'' Modi tweeted, tagging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet on the initiative.

