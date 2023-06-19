Left Menu

Hubble telescope captures stunning image of globular cluster NGC 6544

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:12 IST
Hubble telescope captures stunning image of globular cluster NGC 6544
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, W. Lewin, F. R. Ferraro

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image showcasing the radiant stars of NGC 6544 - a globular cluster that lies more than 8000 light-years away from Earth, in the constellation Sagittarius.

Globular clusters are known for their densely populated regions, housing tens of thousands of stars within their gravitational embrace. NGC 6544 is no exception, as its teeming stars create a celestial tapestry that evokes a sense of awe and wonder.

This image is a composite of data from two of Hubble's powerful instruments - the Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3. Additionally, two separate astronomical observations were incorporated to enrich our understanding of this cosmic marvel.

The first observation aimed to identify a visible counterpart to the radio pulsar recently discovered in NGC 6544. For the unversed, pulsars are the remnants of deceased stars, spinning rapidly and emitting twin beams of electromagnetic radiation akin to a giant celestial lighthouse. The fast rotation of this particular pulsar prompted astronomers to seek the aid of Hubble in unravelling the mysteries surrounding its evolution within NGC 6544.

The second observation focused on identifying visible counterparts to faint X-ray sources, offering insights into how clusters like NGC 6544 transform over time. By analyzing these observations, astronomers hope to shed light on the dynamic processes that shape globular clusters and the remarkable phenomena they harbour.

The globular cluster NGC 6544 lies adjacent to the vast and ethereal Lagoon Nebula - a captivating expanse of gas and dust sculpted by the intense stellar winds emanating from newborn stars. Known for its colossal proportions, the Lagoon Nebula spans an astonishing 55 light-years across and 20 light-years from top to bottom. Previous Hubble images of this nebula, employing infrared observations, unveiled hidden treasures such as young stars and intricate structures concealed by nebulous clouds when observed solely in visible wavelengths.

Since its launch in 1990, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has made numerous groundbreaking achievements and significant contributions to our understanding of the universe. Its location above Earth's atmosphere allows it to capture clearer and more detailed images than ground-based telescopes.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023