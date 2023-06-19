Left Menu

J-K Police ensuring citizens live in peaceful environment: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is ensuring that the citizens live in an environment of peace and take advantage of the developmental endeavours of the government despite facing challenges like terrorism.The J-K Police are promoting the talent of youth by conducting events like Jashn-e-Dal and Pedal for Peace, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 19:47 IST
The J-K Police are promoting the talent of youth by conducting events like 'Jashn-e-Dal' and 'Pedal for Peace', he said. "The J-K Police is involved in ensuring that the common people live in an environment of peace and take advantage of the developmental endeavours of the government," Sinha said while addressing the culmination function of Jashn-e-Dal event at SKICC here. He said the J-K Police is fulfilling its responsibilities towards citizens along with facing challenges like capacity building, modernisation, terrorism and law and order issues. Referring to the improved sports infrastructure in the union territory, Sinha said only three to four lakh youth were able to play in Jammu and Kashmir some years ago, but, last year, over 60 lakh youth took part in sports activities here. Perhaps it is happening in J-K for the first time that there is a sporting event every day in some district or city or a panchayat. To create new sporting champions, new sports infrastructure has been developed, he said. He said the J-K administration is duty-bound to promote talent and provide facilities at the grounds level for the youth.

