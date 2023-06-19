DPAP demands compensation for earthquake victims in J-K's Doda

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party on Monday staged a protest rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to demand immediate compensation to those affected by the recent earthquakes in the Chenab Valley.

A number of structures, including residential homes, were damaged in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in Doda and adjoining areas on June 13. The earthquake was followed by nine aftershocks of mild intensity over the past week.

Holding placards and banners, party activists led by GM Saroori, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party vice-president, marched in the town and demanded assessment of the damage in Doda and the nearby Kishtwar district and adequate compensation to the victims.

It also protested against the stopping of free ration to the poor, reduction of monthly ration quota and imposition of property tax, demanding immediate rollback of all ''anti-people'' measures, a party spokesperson said.

Saroori, a former minister in the erswhile Jammu and Kashmir state government, lambasted the administration for not providing compensation to the earthquake victims.

Salman Nizami, the party's chief spokesperson, demanded immediate government intervention and the sought establishment of a committee of seismologists and scientists to undertake a scientific study on the recurrences of tremors in the Chenab Valley.

The valley comprises the Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Nizami said the stoppage of free ration to the poor will lead to starvation and added that the reduction in monthly quota to consumers of rice-consuming Jammu and Kashmir is ''unacceptable''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)