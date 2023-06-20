Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:29 IST
Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in Naupada area here on Tuesday night, a civic official said.

It was doused within half an hour and nobody was injured, said chief officer at the disaster control cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi. The fire broke out around at 9.30 pm in a third-floor flat in a building in Damani Estate, he said.

A senior citizen couple and their son were rescued from the house and the cause of the fire was being probed, Tadvi said.

