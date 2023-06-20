Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise

A fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in Naupada area here on Tuesday night, a civic official said.

It was doused within half an hour and nobody was injured, said chief officer at the disaster control cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi. The fire broke out around at 9.30 pm in a third-floor flat in a building in Damani Estate, he said.

A senior citizen couple and their son were rescued from the house and the cause of the fire was being probed, Tadvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)