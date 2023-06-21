Left Menu

World can today see stark differences between India and Pakistan: Adityanath

While India is giving free ration to 80 crore people, the people of Pakistanis are yearning for two square meals, he said.Pakistan was formed a day before India became independent, but today the whole world is seeing the difference between India and Pakistan, he told a public meeting organised at the Mahant Digvijaynath Park in Gorakhpur.Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday made a comparison between India and Pakistan, saying the whole world can today see the stark differences between the two countries. While India is giving free ration to 80 crore people, the people of Pakistanis are yearning for two square meals, he said.

''Pakistan was formed a day before India became independent, but today the whole world is seeing the difference between India and Pakistan,'' he told a public meeting organised at the Mahant Digvijaynath Park in Gorakhpur.

''Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Today's India gives free ration to 800 million people, whereas in Pakistan there is a scuffle over a kilo of flour. There is happiness and prosperity in India, whereas the people of Pakistan are yearning for two square meals.'' He also inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 727 development projects worth more than Rs 2,604 crore in Gorakhpur to mark nine years of the Modi government.

''The first condition of Ramrajya is service. We all should have the same feeling irrespective of religion, religion, sect, language area. Our work should be dedicated to Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,'' he said.

''We should feel proud of our heritage. The country has got a new vision during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

