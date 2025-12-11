PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump, reviews India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump, reviews India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments: PM Modi on talks with Trump.
Denmark Confronts Escalating Geopolitical Threats Amid Global Conflicts
Global Markets on Edge Amidst Fed Watch and Geopolitical Strains
Iran's Diplomatic Journey to the World Cup Amid Geopolitical Tensions
India-US Trade Talks in Delhi Aim to Strengthen Bilateral Relations