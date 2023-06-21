Left Menu

Maha: Commercial operation of Metro line between Belapur and Pendhar soon, says CIDCO

The stretch comprises 11 stations.After overcoming numerous hurdles, the much-awaited Navi Mumbai Metro service will start soon, said Anil Diggikar, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.MahaMetro has been appointed as the operator, and the fare has been decided, it said, adding that the staff also has been recruited for the Metro Line 1 operations.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:27 IST
Maha: Commercial operation of Metro line between Belapur and Pendhar soon, says CIDCO
  • Country:
  • India

The commercial operation of the Metro line between Belapur and Pendhar stations in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai will start soon, urban planning body CIDCO has said.

As per the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), it received on Wednesday the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) certificate for the commencement of commercial operation between the Central Park and Belapur stations.

Now, the complete 11.1-km-long Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project – Belapur to Pendhar – will be ready for public use, it said. The stretch comprises 11 stations.

"After overcoming numerous hurdles, the much-awaited Navi Mumbai Metro service will start soon," said Anil Diggikar, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

MahaMetro has been appointed as the operator, and the fare has been decided, it said, adding that the staff also has been recruited for the Metro Line 1 operations. Under the Navi Mumbai Metro project, four elevated corridors are being developed by CIDCO. Among them, Line 1 was taken first, it said. In October 2021, the Line 1 received the CMRS certificate for five stations from Pendhar to Central Park. With the latest CMRS certificate for stations between Central Park and Belapur stations, the entire Line 1 is all set for commercial operation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023