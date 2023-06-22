(Update: concluded) Russian cosmonauts to conduct spacewalk for station upgrades today: Watch live

The Expedition 69 crew is gearing up for a spacewalk scheduled for Thursday, June 22, to replace science and communications hardware on the Zvezda and Poisk modules of the International Space Station (ISS).

Two Roscosmos spacewalkers, Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, will venture outside the station’s Poisk airlock to retrieve several experiment packages and install communications equipment. The spacewalk will commence at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and will last approximately seven hours.

NASA will provide live coverage of the spacewalk on its app and website, with the broadcast commencing at 9:45 a.m. EDT. This will be the cosmonauts' fifth spacewalk together and the ninth spacewalk of 2023.

Update 1

Prokopyev and Petelin began the spacewalk at 10:24 a.m. EDT.

Update 2

The Russian cosmonauts concluded their spacewalk at 4:48 p.m. EDT after 6 hours and 24 minutes. Major objectives, including retrieving several experiment packages from the Zvezda and Poisk modules and installing communications equipment outside the International Space Station, were completed by the spacewalking duo.