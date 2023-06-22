Church of England plans to disinvest from fossil fuels this year

Church of England Pensions Board and the Church Commissioners will independently disinvest from fossil fuels this year, the Church of England said on Thursday.

"The Church will follow not just the science, but our faith – both of which call us to work for climate justice," Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)