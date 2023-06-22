India’s wildlife has seen rise in numbers validated by species specific surveys: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav has said India under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has ensured that development and conservation of environment go hand in hand, apart from emerging as global leader in combating climate change.

Addressing a press conference on achievements of 9 years of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change in New Delhi today he said the country has emerged as leader at global stage and voice of global south through initiatives like International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Leadership of Industry Transition which has been envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It was highlighted that how these efforts and initiatives which involves early warning systems have benefited people domestically and also small island developing nations.

Shri Yadav said India’s international presence in conservation efforts is not only limited to climate change but also in the domain of biodiversity conservation with initiatives like recently launched by International Big Cats Alliance. Shri Yadav highlighted how through action oriented approaches like Project Cheetah, India is not only undoing its historical wrong but taking resolute steps bringing out about tangible changes at the grassroots.

The Union Minister mentioned how in past 9 years through legislative reforms such as Amendment of Wildlife Act, Biodiversity Act, decriminalisation of existing acts and National Forest Policy have particularly benefited the most vulnerable section of society. He further emphasized that through initiatives like PARIVESH portal, the government has ensured that technological advancements are helping to bring transparency in the decision making process.

The Union Minister mentioned environment safeguards are being duly incorporated in the Environment Clearances which have to be duly implemented by the Project Proponents . He said the Environment Clearances are being processed after due appraisal by the Expert Committees and are being issued in less than 75 days as compared to 600 days it took in 2014 . Further , issue of other clearances such as Forest Clearances , Wildlife and Coastal Regulatory Zone clearances have been computerised and are being processed in an integrated manner . All this has brought about transparency and accountability in the entire process ,he added.

Shri Yadav said India’s wildlife has seen rise in numbers validated by species specific surveys. He said there has been substantial rise in the numbers of Tigers, Asiatic Lion, Asiatic Elephants as a result of focused conservation approach.

Shri Yadav said Mission Life , mantra coined by Hon’ble Prime Minister at GLASGOW – COP 26 propagating sustainable lifestyle has received acknowledgment and appreciation at global level. Elaborating on the same, Shri Yadav quoted the COP 27 Declaration, G7 Communique, CBD Montreal Declaration whose cover text have highlighted the importance of sustainable living validating the mantra of Mission LiFE. He highlighted the success of Mission LiFE portal , which has been created to document the individual contribution to tackling climate change propagating Jan Bhaagidari Movement, had shown a remarkable participation of around 2crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)