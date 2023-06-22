Modi: India has fulfilled promise made in Paris climate deal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted his country's efforts at tackling climate change, noting that it has already fulfilled its promises under the Paris climate agreement.

The 2015 Paris Agreement, a global climate pact, commits its nearly 200 signatories collectively to keep global warming "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), above pre-industrial times.

