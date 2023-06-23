NASA shares mesmerizing 4K video of Earth from space station

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

NASA's next mission to the Moon, Artemis II, will propel astronauts around the Moon for the first time since the iconic Apollo missions. The mission will test the agency's deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the first time with the crew.

The Artemis II laser communications system has arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This system, known as the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O), will be integrated with the Orion spacecraft to revolutionize communication capabilities during the mission.

Unlike the commonly used radio wave systems, laser communications systems offer a substantial boost in data rates. The O2O laser communications terminal will enable Artemis II to send and receive significantly more information in a single transmission. The increased data capacity holds the potential for more groundbreaking discoveries and scientific advancements.

"At 260 megabits per second, O2O is capable of sending down 4K high-definition video from the Moon. In addition to video and pictures, O2O will transmit and receive procedures, pictures, flight plans, and be a link between Orion and mission control on Earth," said Steve Horowitz, O2O project manager.

NASA has shared a mesmerizing 4K video of Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS), providing a tantalizing glimpse of what high-resolution video could mean for future lunar missions. The breathtaking footage showcases the beauty and grandeur of our planet, while also hinting at the incredible visuals that await us on the Moon.

The O2O laser comm terminal will be capable of transmitting astonishing 4K video footage back to Earth. This high-resolution video transmission will provide an unprecedented view of the Moon's surface, revolutionizing our understanding of Earth's celestial neighbour. However, it is worth noting that weather conditions in space will play a role in determining the quality of the video transmission.

As NASA pushes the boundaries of human exploration, the laser communications technology aboard Orion will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of space missions, opening up new frontiers and unravelling the mysteries of the cosmos.