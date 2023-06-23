Left Menu

Depleting groundwater level in central India a matter of concern, says NGT member

Talking to reporters In Madhya Pradeshs Indore, NGT member Afroz Ahmad said groundwater found in central India is like a reserve for the area and it should be conserved religiously. Ahmad took part in a meeting held to review environmental projects and related issues.All government organisations should work together to ensure that industrial effluents dont contaminate groundwater, he said.

An expert member of the National Green Tribunal on Friday expressed concern over the depleting groundwater levels in central India. Talking to reporters In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, NGT member Afroz Ahmad said groundwater found in central India is like a reserve for the area and it should be conserved religiously. Ahmad took part in a meeting held to review environmental projects and related issues.

All government organisations should work together to ensure that industrial effluents don't contaminate groundwater, he said. Stepwells, which are of cultural and religious importance in the country, are a major part of environment, Ahmad said, while stressing on the need to preserve them.

